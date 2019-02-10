Reese Witherspoon Falls Down Stairs After Pal Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday — Is She OK?

Oh no! Reese Witherspoon had a scary moment when she tumbled down the stairs in the dark hallway of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where she partied with Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and more at Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash on Feb. 9.

Reese Witherspoon, 42, unfortunately took a heart-stopping fall when she slipped on the dark stairs at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA after a Saturday night of partying in honor of Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday, and it was definitely a shocking sight to see! The talented actress seemed to lose her balance while walking in her black heels when the tumble happened, and although it left everyone around her concerned for a second, she was luckily able to grasp the railing in time to bring herself back up and avoid what could have been a worse outcome. The blonde beauty looked a bit embarrassed after the mishap and continued to walk out the doors bundling up in her black coat with crossed arms and a shy smile. SEE PICS OF REESE’S TUMBLE HERE!

Reese, who is set to co-star with Jennifer in the upcoming television series, Top of the Morning, was a part of just one of many memorable moments from the big night on Feb. 9. Jennifer’s party brought out many high profile stars, including ex-husband Brad Pitt, 55, whose presence shocked everyone, even though the former lovebirds have reportedly been friendly and on speaking terms again for a while.

Other celebs such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres also joined Reese and Brad for Jennifer’s fun-filled night. Since the Friends star is “confident” in turning 50, according to a source who previously spoke with us, it’s no surprise that she had a wonderful and happy turnout for the celebration. “Jen is looking forward to her fiftieth birthday much more than one would expect,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has had such an amazing life and she feels that turning fifty is not a death sentence, but a chance to age gracefully and have even a greater life ahead.”

Apart from Reese’s fall, it seems the night was a successful one and we’re thrilled for Jennifer!