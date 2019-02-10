Nina Dobrev Dazzles In Embellished Nude Dress At The Grammys

Nina Dobrev can do no wrong when it comes to fashion! The ‘Fam’ star wowed on the Grammys red carpet in a gorgeous nude dress. Nina is constantly switching things up with her looks, and we love her for it.

Nina Dobrev, 30, stunned in a delicate nude dress on the Grammys red carpet. The nude gown featured amazing floral details from top to bottom. This pretty gown is one of our favorite Nina looks of all time! Nina accessorized her gorgeous look with Harry Winston jewelry, including 10.26-carat Wintson Cluster Diamond Earrings, a 9.43-carat Diamond Crescent Brooch, an 8.13-carat Carpet Diamond Ring, and more. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun, and she also had on a black Christian Dior headband. Nina also rocked a dark purple smokey eye. We’re totally obsessed with this gorgeous look!

The actress will be presenting during the Grammys, but she’s not the only one. Kelsea Ballerini, Anna Kendrick, and Jada Pinkett Smith are just a number of celebrities who will be hitting the stage to present during the ceremony, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Grammys performers include Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, and more.

Nina recently returned to TV in her first leading role since The Vampire Diaries. She’s currently starring on the hit CBS comedy Fam with Tone Bell and Gary Cole. The role is totally different from her roles on TVD. “The reason I took the show when the opportunity presented itself was that it was so different from anything I’d ever done before,” Nina told our sister site TVLine. “It was also scary, which only made me want to do it more. Anything that’s challenging and scares the s–t out of me is exciting.”