Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance At The Grammys In Sparkling Green Suit

Michelle Obama is at the Grammys! We repeat, Michelle Obama is at the Grammys! And her sparkling look is on-point!

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance in the opening of the Grammy Awards and we are losing it! Alongside Lady Gaga, J.Lo, Alicia Keys and Jada Pinkett Smith, the former First Lady rocked a sparkling dark green pantsuit and looked absolutely amazing! Her hair was in it’s usual waves and her skin absolutely glowed as she was all smiles hand-in-hand with the ladies on the stage. Of course, Michelle was greeted with a full-on standing ovation the second she started to talk. After Jada Pinkett Smith’s praise for the music industry, Michelle nodded along and said, “Amen, amen.” She then began her part of the speech, which was met with screaming applause from the crowd of stars, who clearly miss her presence in the White House!

“Alright, alright, we got a show to do!” Michelle laughed. “From the Motown records I wore out from the Southside to the ‘Who Run The World’ songs that fueled me from the last decade, music has always helped me tell my story… Music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys.” She continued, “It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song.” Ugh, we love this woman!

Michelle Obama has always been a huge music lover! She revealed that Questlove made the epic playlist for her current Becoming book tour. The DJ compiled over 300 songs and Michelle said she picked him to curate the super intimate soundtrack because “life’s a little better when we live it to Questlove’s beat.”