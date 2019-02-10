‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Engaged & Her Ring Is Huge — See Pic

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood are engaged! Check out the gigantic engagement ring he gave her here!

Whoa, get a load of that ring! Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to share some incredible news — her Supergirl co-star Chris Wood popped the question and she said “yes!” Not only that, but Melissa’s pic showed off the enormous engagement ring Chris got her. Truly Chris’ ring choice proves not all heroes wear capes! In addition to the sweet pic, Melissa wrote in the caption, “yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️.” Check out the sweet pic below!

We reported earlier how the couple’s romance was confirmed back in March of 2017. The pair was spotted in Cancun, Mexico making out, and holding each other by the beach as the waves crashed in the distance. Not only that, but they were also wearing matching back swimsuits, which added an extra level of adorableness.

Recently, Melissa made her Broadway debut, temporarily replacing Chilina Kennedy as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical over the summer. She previously told Billboard about her opening night, “It was equal parts terrifying, surreal and the most joyful I have felt in years. So I went through that gamut of emotions in three hours! I nearly got sick on stage I was so nervous, but towards the end of the show and at the curtain call it felt like that the manifestation of a lot of my childhood dream had come true. It was pretty overwhelming.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest details about their new engagement. But in the meantime, check out all of the photos of the couple in our gallery above.