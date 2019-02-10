Meghan Trainor Says Her EP ‘The Love Train’ Is Her ‘Love Story In Six Songs’: Why It’s So ‘Personal’

Meghan Trainor talked to HL EXCLUSIVELY about how her latest EP ‘The Love Train’ captures the essence of her IRL love story with husband Daryl Sabara!

When it comes to her song-writing, Meghan Trainor‘s business is definitely personal. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Meghan opened up about how her latest EP “The Love Train” is all about her new husband Daryl Sabara and their journey together as a couple. “I wrote a lot of songs for my third album and I almost wrote too many,” she told us. “And I wrote a lot of love songs! And I was like there is too many love songs on this album. My Dad was like clean it up. I had to clean it up. So I took those extra special love songs, and my manager was like, ‘Let’s try to run Valentine’s Day!’ And I was like, ‘All right, I have never seen that done before… So let’s do it!’ So we tried six love songs, and they are all very personal, they mean the world to me.”

Of course, one of those hits ended up being used for her wedding in a very important way. “One song, ‘Marry Me’ I walked down the aisle to,” she added. “So it is literally my love story told in six songs.” When asked what songs she’ll sing when it comes to having children, Meghan joked, “Yeah I have to write a song when I am giving birth and having my baby! I have to be like, ‘Push’!”

On whether or not “Marry Me” was her favorite song of the EP, Meghan remarked, “That one was sweet because it was our one month anniversary of dating, so that was crazy… But I mean ‘Foolish’ is a very upbeat fun song. That is our song that we dance to all the time in my house. There are some crazy videos of us in the house going nuts. So that one means a lot… The whole album is all about lots of love!”