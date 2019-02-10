Maren Morris Is Stunning In Plunging & Belted Gown At 2019 Grammys

The 2019 Grammys are a huge night for Maren Morris, and she looked the part as she hit the red carpet on Feb. 10! Check out the country singer’s stunning look here.

Maren Morris is one of country music’s biggest stars at the moment, and she shined brighter than ever when she showed up to the 2019 Grammy Awards! With her husband, Ryan Hurd, by her side, Maren looked beyond stunning as she walked the red carpet. For the big event, the 28-year-old wore a gorgeous Galia Lahav gown with an intricate yellow adornment on one shoulder. The dress’ low-cut style allowed her to show off the perfect amount of cleavage, ands she completed the look with her hair pulled back into a ponytail and her makeup absolutely glowing.

There’s certainly a lot going on for Maren at this year’s show. First of all, she’s performing as part of a sure-to-be iconic tribute for Dolly Parton. For the performance, she’ll be joined by Katy Perry, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves as they honor the 73-year-old country music legend. On top of that, Maren is nominated for a number of awards in both country AND pop categories! Her song “The Middle,” with Zedd, is up for Record of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Maren is also up in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her rendition of “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” while her Vince Gill collaboration, “Dear Hate,” is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song. That’s FIVE nominations in total! Maren previously won the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “My Church” in 2017.

NO matter what happens, the Grammys will certainly be a great start to 2019 for Maren. She also just released the first single, “Girl,” off her sophomore album at the beginning of this year, and has been teasing the full album coming very soon. This spring, she’s hitting the road on the Girl tour, which kicks off in March and lasts through summer. It’s going to be a good year!