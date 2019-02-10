Lady Gaga Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Dress With Thigh High Slit At Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga was a vision in a sparkling silver dress at the Grammy Awards in LA on February 10! Her strapless ensemble featured a sexy thigh high slit that showed off her toned legs! See her full look!

Lady Gaga, 32, shut down the red carpet at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in LA on February 10! The actress stunned in a strapless silver dress with silver sparkles throughout and an embellished ruffles on its left side. Gaga’s dress also featured a sultry slit that showed off her matching silver stilettos. — See her full look below!

While the singer/actress rocked the Grammys red carpet solo without her fiancé — who’s also her agent, Christian Carino — she didn’t show up to the awards show solo. She walked the carpet with celebrity songwriter/producer Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song “Shallow” for her award-winning film A Star is Born. The song is nominated for two Grammys including, Song of the Year. Ronson is a frequent collaborator of Gaga’s.

It’s a big night for Gaga, as the singer is nominated for a Grammy. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”, featured in their film A Star Is Born, is nominated for both Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “Shallow”, which was released as a single on September 27, is one of two songs that are nominated for Grammys in 2019 that are also up for Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars, airing on February 24.

Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 10, 2019. (Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The A Star Is Born actress opted to stay in Los Angeles to attend the Grammys on Sunday, the same day she won a BAFTA for Best Original Music for the drama. Gaga took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate her win. The two made headlines that a romance was brewing, after Gaga and Carino were caught getting cozy at Super Bowl LI in February 2017, in Houston.

Although she’s got her Grammy nods to be excited about, Gaga celebrated a bit early in Sunday, after she learned she had won a BAFTA at the annual awards show, also on February 10 this year. “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s,” she wrote on Twitter, including Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson, with whom she shares the award. “I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs”. Gaga also gushed over her BAFTA award during and interview with E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

Cooper was all smiles when he accepted the award in place of Gaga and Nelson. The British Academy Film Awards are considered to be equivalent to the the Academy Awards. Although A Star is Born only took home one BAFTA, the film was nominated a total of seven times. Gaga is a Critic’s Choice winner for Best Actress for her leading role in A Star Is Born.