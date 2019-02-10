Kid Buu Disses Ex Blac Chyna On IG: ‘You Did Invite The Devil Into Your Home’ — Read Her Clap Back

Kid Buu & Blac Chyna exchanged disses on social media, with Kid Buu even mentioning Blac Chyna’s mom in his insult! Read their back & forth here!

Following their alleged altercation in Hawaii reportedly over his cheating, exes Kid Buu and Blac Chyna are at each other’s throats on social media. Possibly referencing Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni‘s remarks over the summer in 2018 where she called Chyna a “demon child,” Kid Buu wrote on his Instagram story, “Your mother was right. You did invited the devil into your Home… only thing is the devil isn’t me.” After that, Blac Chyna replied in her own Instagram story, “Never go outta your way for other people(period)!” Check out their call-and-response comments below!

We reported earlier how Tokyo Toni did not hold back in her criticism of Kid Buu (and Blac Chyna too), and even went so far as to claim that Dream Kardashian should possibly spend more time with her dad Rob. “I don’t think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad until their mothers get better. It happens in everyday homes,” Tokyo told TMZ. “I don’t know if they should keep them, but I do know for a little while, until she pulls her things together, because it’s clear…it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see something is terribly wrong… She’s crazy for messing with him [Kid Buu].”

Meanwhile, Kid Buu has since fervently denied that he allegedly assaulted Blac Chyna during their vacation in Hawaii, something she claimed happened to police. “I’m gonna let you know right now it’s bulls**t,” he told his followers in an Instagram Live video. “My mother, my mom raised me better than that. I will never put my hands on a woman. Never have I, and never will I. Never in my f**king life.”

