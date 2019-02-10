We never doubted it for a second! Khloé Kardashian shared a pic of her and daughter True Thompson at Stormi’s birthday party. See adorable pics inside!

If there’s one thing we’d know for sure about Khloé Kardashian, 34, it’s that she’d be a cool mom! The reality star shared a picture on her Instagram of her and nine-month-old daughter True Thompson at Stormi Webster’s birthday party who just turned one on Feb. 1!

“‘I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,'” Khloé quoted, referencing early-2000’s favorite movie Mean Girls. “I think True found my posing funny lol Happy First Birthday, Storm-a-Lou 🌩.”

In the first picture, Khloé and her daughter looked posed to perfection in complete and utter seriousness. The mom rocked an all-black outfit consisting of a black turtleneck and leggings, with fluorescent-white sneakers on bottom and red lipstick to add some color. Little baby True wore a pink long-sleeve dress with a matching beanie, and tiny brown boots to keep her feet warm. The second photo showed the mother and daughter bursting with laughter – it was such a sweet candid moment caught between the two.

From her Instagram Stories, it looked like Khloé had a great time with her child! She entered Stormiworld – named after 26-year-old rapper and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott’s album Astroworld – holding her daughter, looking up at the clouds and beautiful interior. She also videotaped True sitting among a huge wall of teddy bears, near her cousin Stormi, eating french fries while in the middle of a photo shoot. Khloé joked, “Oh good with the french fries, True, that’s my girl at a photo shoot!” True could truly not have been any cuter!

We love that this family gets together to celebrate big occasions, and hopefully, we’ll get to see the whole party on a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! For now, we’ll just have to keep on squealing from cute Instagram photos!