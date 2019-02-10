Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Beaded Gown At 2019 Grammys

The fashion is on-point at this year’s Grammy Awards, and Kelsea Ballerini absolutely slayed the style game in her beautiful dress. Check out the country star’s stunning look here!

Kelsea Ballerini showed up to the 2019 Grammys on Feb. 10 looking like an absolute QUEEN! The 25-year-old sure knows how to work the red carpet, and she was at it again at music’s biggest night. For the award show, Kelsea wore an off-white Jenny Packham gown, which featured intricate beading and hugged her figure perfectly. To complete the look, she added hair extensions to her short locks and styled the ‘do in loose, beachy waves. She also added a pop of red lipstick to give the ensemble some color, and she was absolutely glowing as she walked down the carpet.

This year’s Grammys are an especially big year for Kelsea, as she was nominated for Best Country Album for her 2017 record, Unapologetically. When the nominations were announced, Kelsea admitted that she never expected to get this nomination, so she was obviously super stoked! Of course, taking home a Grammy is no easy feat, and Kelsea will have to beat out Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton, who she’s nominated against in the category. So much talent!

Kelsea was previously nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy in 2017, but lost to Chance the Rapper. Meanwhile, in addition to anxiously awaiting to see if she’ll win her award at the Grammys tonight, Kelsea is also on-hand as a presenter at the show. She certainly looks TV ready in this incredible look!

Kelsea is currently on tour with Kelly Clarkson, and this spring, she’ll be on the road for her Miss Me More tour with Brett Young. However, she recently admitted to fans that she plans to take some time off from touring this summer, as she wants to work on her next record. Fair enough!