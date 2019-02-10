Katy Perry Looks Like A Cupcake In Wild Dress At Grammys — See Pics

The Grammys are a seriously big deal, and Katy Perry rose to the occasion on Feb. 10, rocking a deliciously sweet gown on the red carpet. See pics of her look below.

I feel like it’s really been a minute since we have seen Katy Perry, 34, on a major red carpet. The last time she rocked a gorgeous gown, it was a blue, feathered number for the amfAR gala in Los Angeles in October 2018. But she’s back, and in a big way! The singer and songwriter hit the Grammy Awards red carpet on Feb. 10, wearing a Balmain dress that was very similar to that tiered Barbie cake we all had in the ’90s! She looked sweet and sassy in the pink and silver dress, and she really pulled it off! This dress was JUST premiered on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 23. Talk about having some connections!

Katy rocked her platinum hair up and off her face, and pink eyeshadow. Her eyes were dramatically lined and she had long lashes to deliver even more oomph. She skipped the necklace and instead wore two different earrings and a couple rings. Katy has had 13 Grammy nominations in the past, though she has never won. Still, she’s one of the highest earners of all time! There is no denying her success in music and her incredible contribution to fashion!

Katy hit the stage at the Grammys to perform a Dolly Parton tribute alongside Dolly herself, plus Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris. We know she is going to sound amazing. We can’t wait to hear some new music from Katy!