Katie Couric’s Daughter Ellie, 27, Engaged To BF Who Used Ring Katie’s Late Husband Proposed With

Katie Couric’s daughter Ellie Monahan is engaged! Find out all about how her boyfriend Mark proposed to her here!

Well, this will melt your heart. Katie Couric gleefully announced her daughter Ellie Monahan‘s engagement to her boyfriend Mark on Instagram, and also revealed that Mark proposed to Ellie using the same ring that Katie’s late husband Jay Monahan (who passed away in 1998 at the age of 42 after a battle with colon cancer) used to propose to her. Katie captioned her Instagram post, writing, “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ⭐️Ellie and Mark are engaged!🌟… And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me.❤️” On top of that, she revealed that Mark asked for her permission first, and that Katie managed to keep it a secret. Check out Katie’s sweet Instagram post below!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the details about Ellie’s engagement and wedding planning. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above.