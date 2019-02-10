Kacey Musgraves Looks Angelic In Strapless Pink Dress At The 2019 Grammy Awards

Kacey Musgraves certainly had a big night ahead of her! The Grammy-nominated singer rocked a stunning, strapless pink look on the red carpet – see pics inside!

“High Horse” singer Kacey Musgraves, 30, dressed to impress on the biggest music night of the year. The singer, who has made waves in the country genre for her inclusive lyrics, was nominated for the coveted 2019 Album of the Year at the award show for her 2018 album Golden Hour. For someone who had been working in the music industry for more than 10 years, since 2008, the accomplishment to be nominated alone surely meant the world to Kacey.

She went all out for the Grammy Awards! Kacey wore a strapless pink tulle dress, with a red belt in the middle, cinching her waist. Her raven-colored hair was flowing straight from her head. Kacey looked like an angel from heaven with her glowing skin and radiant smile. Her makeup was dewy, fresh, and pink, matching the hue of her outfit. We loved her look!

Kacey also could nab the awards for Country Album (Golden Hour), Country Song (Space Cowboy), and Country Solo Performance (Butterflies). The singer took a break from her Oh, What A World: Tour to attend the Grammy Awards. Before her solo tour, she accompanied “Sweet Creature” singer Harry Styles, 25, on his tour in June and July 2018, introducing her music to a whole new audience.

Kacey’s third album Golden Hour was quite different for listeners than her first two, Same Trailer Different Park and Pageant Material. “This record is very personal to me,” Kacey told People magazine. “More personal than any bit of art I’ve ever made. Also — so much great music was released this year. I really believe that art is thriving. Being nominated alongside great albums that garner way larger sales numbers and radio play is extra special for me. It lets me know that hard work does pay off, and also that people just want to connect to music that makes them feel something regardless of what genre it’s labeled under.”

We can’t wait to see Kacey during the show itself, and are definitely rooting for her to take at least one award home! Good luck, Kacey!