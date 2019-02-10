Jennifer Lopez Rocks Insanely Bejeweled Dress & Massive Hat At Grammys

Damn, J-Lo! The actress, singer and mother looked absolutely stunning at the Grammy Awards. See her dramatic head-to-toe look below!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, continues to rock every red carpet she walks! She was an absolute vision on Sunday, Feb. 10 at the show, which was held live from Los Angeles. J-Lo looked perfect. She wore a massive hat and a gorgeous halter dress by Ralph & Russo. Both her hat and dress were decked out in crystals, and showed off her ridiculously toned arms. She took the stage early in the show alongside Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, host Alicia Keys, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Talk about some powerhouse women! Alicia is hosting the 2019 show, and it’s going to be an amazing night! Of course, Jennifer wore one of the most amazing Grammys dresses of all time. Her green Versace gown that was cut downtothere in 2000, was seriously the most iconic fashion moments ever!

At the 2019 show, Jennifer is leading a Motown tribute. We have all the confidence that she will sound and look amazing on stage! “I’m super excited, humbled that they asked me to do it,” Jennifer told E!’s Ryan Seacrest on their red carpet pre-show. “I dedicate this to my mom…this was her music, I grew up on it. I’m super excited. It’s a dream come true.” We can’t wait to see her performance!

Few people could pull off a hat like that on a red carpet, but of course, Jennifer has the confidence and charisma to wear ANYTHING and make it look absolutely perfect! Her makeup was gorgeous as well. She rocked long lashes and a glossy pink lip. Stunning!