Jennifer Aniston: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Party With Her At 50th Bash

Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 9 became a star-studded event when it brought out many famous faces, including her ex Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Katy Perry and more.

Jennifer Aniston is about to turn 50 on Feb. 11 and she celebrated two days early on Feb. 9, with a massive star-studded bash! The actress’ guest list included so many impressive celebs that if we didn’t know any better, we would have thought the event was some kind of awards show! The prestigious party was held at the famous Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA and although we have yet to see or get any details about what happened inside, from the smiles and excitement shown on many of the stars’ faces during their entrances and exits, we’d say it seems like they all had a fantastic time!

One of the most shocking guests to attend Jennifer’s celebration was her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 55. The actor seemed to try and be discreet as he quickly entered the hotel, but that didn’t stop many people from seeing him and from freaking out. It’s been previously reported that the former lovebirds, who divorced back in 2005, have been able to maintain a friendship for a while now, but after everything they’ve been through since their split, including marriages to Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie (who they since divorced), Brad’s appearance at the bash is still giving off some huge nostalgic vibes!

In addition to Brad, other celebs at the party included Katy Perry, Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and another one of Brad’s exes, Gwyneth Paltrow! As one of the top actresses in the film and television industry, Jennifer’s celebration was definitely one to remember. What a great celebration to mark her 50th year in the world!

We’ll be on the lookout for more pics from the rocking Saturday night that was Jennifer’s party!