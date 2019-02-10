Janelle Monae Brings The Funk With High-Energy Performance Of ‘Make Me Feel’ At The Grammys

Janelle Monae just set the stage on fire at music’s biggest night. Watch her slay the 2019 Grammys with a performance of ‘Make Me Feel.’

Leading up to the 2019 Grammy Awards, Janelle Monae, 33, promised her performance would be “free as f**k,” and she did not disappoint. The “Pynk” hit-maker hit the stage at the awards ceremony, with a performance of “Make Me Feel,” and made a statement with her funk infused sound, and an army of dancers behind her. Clad in skintight spandex, Janelle brought her hard-hitting choreography to her feminist anthem and brought the house DOWN! With trumpets on either side of her, the songstress reminded us all what a true musician’s musician she really is. Watch her flawless performance below!

Janelle is also nominated at this year’s show, and she told Billboard what it would mean for her to win her first Grammy at the 2019 ceremony. “To be recognized for work that’s truthful, honest and also not just about me, but about a community of marginalized voices, makes me feel like I’ve already won. The representation was important. It’s a beautiful thing to have your peers in the music community and those voting see something in you that they feel matters. That’s really it for me,” she told the publication.

Janelle is just one of the many performers hitting the Grammys stage, and she joins an epic list of artists including Shawn Mendes, and Miley Cyrus, and country music icon Dolly Parton. Also hitting the Grammys stage is fellow country queen Kacey Musgraves. Fans will also be treated to performances from Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and more!

Watch Janelle’s show-stopping performance above, and stay tuned for even more 2019 Grammys coverage from HollywoodLife as music’s biggest night continues.