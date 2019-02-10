Grammy Awards Winners 2019: Lady Gaga & More — Full List

The 2019 Grammy Awards are finally underway and winners will be announced as the show goes on. Stay updated on who goes home a winner with our full winners’ list!

It’s been an explosive year in music, and all your favorite musicians will be recognized at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. The 61st annual Grammy Awards — which is arguably music’s biggest night of the year — is being hosted by Alicia Keys, so we’re super hyped! Especially because she’s a winner of several Grammys herself, so she’ll likely put on an excellent show.

This year, the night’s performers include Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Ricky Martin.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar and Drake went into the show with the most nominations. But to find out who actually won, check out our full list of winners below! Those who win, will be noted in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live throughout the show!

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By, Various Artists

SONG OF THE YEAR

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila, Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

Reputation, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way, Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe), Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

BEST RAP ALBUM

Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B

Swimming, Mac Miller

Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

Daytona, Pusha T

Astroworld, Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

“Like I Do,” Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears,” 6lack featuring J. Cole

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris

“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Break Up In The End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Black Smoke Rising, Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit, Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

Mantra, Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Rats, Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Four Out Of Five,” Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good,” Chris Cornell

“Made An America,” THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune,” Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable,” Halestorm

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys

Colors, Beck

Utopia, Björk

American Utopia, David Byrne

Masseduction, St. Vincent

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Everything Is Love, The Carters

The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure, Miguel

Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Long As I Live,” Toni Braxton

“Summer,” The Carters

“Y O Y,” Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began,” PJ Morton

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight,” Bettye LaVette

“Honest,” Major

“How Deep Is Your Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made For Love,” Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

BEST R&B SONG

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill,” Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus,” Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live,” Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

BEST R&B ALBUM

Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton

Good Thing, Leon Bridges

Honestly, Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, SOPHIE

LUNE ROUGE, TOKiMONSTA

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum,” Disclosure featuring Fatoumata Diawara

“Losing It,” Fisher

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Call Me By Your Name, (Various Artists)

Deadpool 2, (Various Artists)

The Greatest Showman, (Various Artists)

“Lady Bird,” (Various Artists)

“Stranger Things,” (Various Artists)

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“All The Stars (from Black Panther),” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name),” Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me (from Coco),” Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

“Shallow (from A Star Is Born),” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman),” Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Apes—,” (The Carters) Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

“This Is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

“I’m Not Racist,” (Joyner Lucas) Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

“Pynk,” (Janelle Monáe) Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

“Mumbo Jumbo,” (Tierra Whack) Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Life In 12 Bars,” (Eric Clapton) Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers

“Whitney,” (Whitney Houston) Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers

“Quincy,” (Quincy Jones) Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer

“Itzhak,” (Itzhak Perlman) Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer

“The King,” (Elvis Presley) Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Accessory to war (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang), Courtney B. Vance

Calypso, David Sedaris

Creative Quest, Questlove

Faith – A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Annihilation, Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen

Tamborine, Chris Rock

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

The Band’s Visit, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Carousel, Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)

My Fair Lady, Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)

Once On This Island, Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)