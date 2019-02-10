Grammy Awards Winners 2019: Lady Gaga & More — Full List
The 2019 Grammy Awards are finally underway and winners will be announced as the show goes on. Stay updated on who goes home a winner with our full winners’ list!
It’s been an explosive year in music, and all your favorite musicians will be recognized at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. The 61st annual Grammy Awards — which is arguably music’s biggest night of the year — is being hosted by Alicia Keys, so we’re super hyped! Especially because she’s a winner of several Grammys herself, so she’ll likely put on an excellent show.
This year, the night’s performers include Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Ricky Martin.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar and Drake went into the show with the most nominations. But to find out who actually won, check out our full list of winners below! Those who win, will be noted in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live throughout the show!
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By, Various Artists
SONG OF THE YEAR
“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“This Is America,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Colors,” Beck
“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga
“Better Now,” Post Malone
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys
“‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST RAP ALBUM
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
“Like I Do,” Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears,” 6lack featuring J. Cole
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris
“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“Break Up In The End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
“Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
“I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
“Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Black Smoke Rising, Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
Jumpsuit, Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
Mantra, Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Rats, Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Four Out Of Five,” Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good,” Chris Cornell
“Made An America,” THE FEVER 333
“Highway Tune,” Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable,” Halestorm
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Björk
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Long As I Live,” Toni Braxton
“Summer,” The Carters
“Y O Y,” Lalah Hathaway
“Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
“First Began,” PJ Morton
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight,” Bettye LaVette
“Honest,” Major
“How Deep Is Your Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
“Made For Love,” Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
BEST R&B SONG
“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“Come Through And Chill,” Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Focus,” Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live,” Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
BEST R&B ALBUM
Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, SOPHIE
LUNE ROUGE, TOKiMONSTA
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum,” Disclosure featuring Fatoumata Diawara
“Losing It,” Fisher
“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Call Me By Your Name, (Various Artists)
Deadpool 2, (Various Artists)
The Greatest Showman, (Various Artists)
“Lady Bird,” (Various Artists)
“Stranger Things,” (Various Artists)
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“All The Stars (from Black Panther),” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name),” Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me (from Coco),” Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
“Shallow (from A Star Is Born),” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman),” Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Apes—,” (The Carters) Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
“This Is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
“I’m Not Racist,” (Joyner Lucas) Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
“Pynk,” (Janelle Monáe) Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
“Mumbo Jumbo,” (Tierra Whack) Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
BEST MUSIC FILM
“Life In 12 Bars,” (Eric Clapton) Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers
“Whitney,” (Whitney Houston) Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers
“Quincy,” (Quincy Jones) Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer
“Itzhak,” (Itzhak Perlman) Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer
“The King,” (Elvis Presley) Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Accessory to war (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang), Courtney B. Vance
Calypso, David Sedaris
Creative Quest, Questlove
Faith – A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
The Band’s Visit, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Carousel, Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)
My Fair Lady, Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
Once On This Island, Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)