Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2019: See Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton & More Of The Celeb Arrivals

Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and Alicia Keys, oh my! See all of the stunning celebrity arrivals on the 2019 Grammys red carpet!

It’s almost time for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards! The show kicks off tonight, Feb. 10 – but before we see singers performing and winners being announced, we need to talk about the #FASHUN. Because yes, the red carpet is just as big of a deal as the show itself. Luckily, this year did not disappoint. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Dolly Parton showed up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles dressed to impress.

Of course, there’s one celeb who we’re anxious to see. Alicia Keys is hosting this year’s event – and she’s the first woman to do so in over a decade. But with great hosting duties comes great style moments. Most awards show hosts tend to have more than one look up their sleeve, so Alicia’s red carpet attire will likely be just the first ensemble of many.

We couldn’t be more excited to see what the 15-time Grammy winner does with this year’s show – and we know she’s pretty psyched about it too! “I am truly excited to be here hosting the Grammy Awards this year. I feel like we are truly part of a celebration, bringing the light, bringing the energy and continuing to make the statement that music is such an important part of all of our lives,” she said in a press preview on Feb. 7, according to Rolling Stone. “Sunday is going to absolutely reflect that light, that love. We feel this Grammys is going to be different and bigger and better than any other.”

But Alicia isn’t the only star shining on the red carpet. Head up to the gallery above to see all the glamorous celebrity arrivals at this year’s Grammys! The 2019 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.