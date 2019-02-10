Ricky Martin, Diplo and more of the entertainment industry’s hottest men posed on the red carpet of the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 and they were truly dressed to impress!

Ricky was one of the first men to impress on the carpet in a black blazer over a multi-colored designed shirt and black pants. He brought along his adorable 10-year-old son, Matteo, who wore a black leather jacket and black pants. Diplo was another sight to see on the carpet. The DJ kept his wardrobe simple with a black blazer over a white button down shirt and black pants. Jay Rock dressed similarly in a white blazer over a white shirt and black pants.

Kaskade kept the stylish vibes going in a dark brown blazer over a black shirt and black pants. He also capped off the look with a pair of cool shades. Anderson East kept things classic in a black and white suit and tie while Ben Harper had his own unique look when he stepped out in a light yellow blazer with a colorful paisley design over a matching shirt, white pants, and a white hat.

With so many hunky men at music’s biggest event, it’s going to be a truly memorable experience on the carpet and at the ceremony!