Cardi B Shares Win With Offset, Michelle Obama’s Surprise Cameo & More Of The Grammys’ Best Moments

Thank you and good-night! The 2019 Grammys just ended, and music’s biggest night was packed with amazing moments. From Michelle Obama kicking things off to JLo’s Motown tribute, see all the highlights!

Though the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles — 2,300+ miles from Cleveland — for one night, LA became the “rock and roll capital of the world.” During the Feb. 10 event, the ceremony lived up to its name of “biggest night in music,” as it was filled with one massive performance after another. Oh, they also gave out some awards. While there’s not a “Best Music Award Show host” award, if there were one, Alicia Keys would have taken it home. After all, she brought out Michelle Obama at the start of the show, along with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez. In an inspiring moment, one that saw five powerful women on stage, they all spoke on how music “allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in.”

Though, before Alicia’s magnificent moment, Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, and what seemed like half of LA’s Little Cuba kicked off the event with a performance of “Havana.” The Grammy’s practically built a street in Havana on stage, leaving many wondering what the issue was with Ariana Grande, who famously pulled out of the show after accusing the producer of stifling her creativity. Despite these accusations, stars like Janelle Monae, Post Malone (with Red Hot Chili Peppers), H.E.R., Travis Scott, Lady Gaga (in her sparkly jumpsuit) and more put on some amazing performances. However, if the opening didn’t let you know, the night was about celebrating powerful women.

Dolly Parton was one of the music icons being honored that night, as Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Dolly’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, joined the country music legend to sing a medley of her hits. JLo, Ne-Yo, Alicia Keys, and the immortal Smokey Robison joined in to honor Motown, and one of the label’s biggest stars, Ms. Diana Ross was also on hand to perform a handful of her incredible hits in celebration of her 75th birthday. As the show honored the many voices that fell silent with its In Memoriam, it faded into a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, featuring Andra Day, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams.

Of course, this was an awards show, and some musicians took home some trophies. Cardi B won Best Rap Album, and accepted the award with her troublesome husband, Offset, by her side. The big four were crowned, with Dua Lipa taking home Best New Artist, Donald Glover taking home Song of the Year for “This Is America,” which also won Record of the Year. The final award went to Kacey Mugraves, who won Album of the Year for Golden Hour. That was just the tip of the iceberg, so check all the highlights in the gallery above.