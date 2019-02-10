Grammys’ Best Dressed — Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & More: See Pics

It’s music’s biggest night and these artists did not disappoint! See the best fashion moments from the 2019 Grammys below!

Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, the list goes on! The 2019 Grammy Awards were MAJOR, with some of the biggest names in music taking the stage and waking the red carpet. It all took place LIVE from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10. Host Alicia Keys will surely be rocking a ton of outfits during the show. She stunned on the carpet before the show.

Nominee and performer Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink on the carpet. She wore a long sleeved pink sequin gown, and it was flawless! She paired it with a low ponytail. Tori Kelly wore a classic black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. Maren Morris wore a Galia Lahav Couture gown on the carpet, paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes. E! host Giuliana Rancic went daring in a sexy Tom Ford gown.

Cardi B, one of the most talked about stars of the year, looked sexy. Janelle Monáe made a statement, like she always does, on the red carpet before hitting the stage later in the night. Country star Kacey Musgraves showed off her personal style and looked flawless. A Star Is Born star Lady Gaga looked truly spectacular. Katy Perry and so many more all looked amazing — see the best outfits in the gallery attached above.

J-Lo, 49, is still one of the hottest women on earth! She is getting sexier with age! We will never forget the green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s just as hot!