Hottest Couples On The 2019 Grammys Red Carpet — Tori Kelly & André Murillo & More

Talk about a hot date night! Our fave couples in music walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Grammy Awards and looked too cute for words. See all the pics of famous couples celebrating the biggest night in music, here!

Why hit the Grammy Awards by yourself when you can share the night with your significant other? That’s what tons of hot celebrities did at the 2019 Grammys on February 10, and we’re so glad we got to see that in action. From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, to Tori Kelly and André Murillo, the biggest names and music and their equally impressive SOs ruled the red carpet!

We swooned hard when we saw Tori and her adoring husband walk the carpet. They look so in love! The “Never Alone” singer went for a simple, but gorgeous look for the awards show, rocking a classic, strapless dress adorned with a giant bow in the back. That thigh-high slit is pure sexiness! No wonder her basketballer husband is so elated! By the way, Tori won a Grammy before the show even began, taking home the Best Gospel Performance/Song award for “Never Alone”. Congrats, girl!

Of course, there are also famous exes hitting the same red carpet. Awkward, much? Well, that’s not the case for Drake and Jennifer Lopez, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the Scorpion artist. ““Drake and Jennifer are cool, there’s no drama between them so it won’t be awkward,” a source told us. “Drake still thinks Jennifer is a goddess and if she was single he’d no doubt take a chance to make his move. But Drake won’t even try to go there.” Good, because JLo was there with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez!

For more pics of all the hot couples who hit the Grammy Awards red carpet, scroll through our gallery above. This was seriously a night to remember.