Dua Lipa & St. Vincent Rock The Grammys Stage With ‘Masseduction’ & ‘One Kiss’ Medley

Dua Lipa & alt-rocker St. Vincent brought their big-time energy to the Grammys stage with a dazzling duet. Watch them team up for an amazing show performance with two of their big hits.

Who said rock & roll was dead? The 2019 Grammy Awards was jam-packed with so many epic performances on Feb. 10, and “Electricity” songstress Dua Lipa, 23, teamed up with alt-rocker St. Vincent for an onstage duet, and it was electric indeed. Their performance came as one of the final acts in the nearly four-hour telecast. There’s no denying that Dua infuses all her hits with a bit of an edge, but she was a bonafide rockstar next to Vincent, AKA Annie Clark, at the 61st annual awards ceremony.

St. Vincent kicked things off “Masseduction” then was joined by Dua as they slid into her hit “One Kiss” with a seductive duet that ended up meshing both songs. There was some serious HEAT between these ladies, who twinned out with matching dark short bobs and looked like they could be sisters. Right after their performance Dua was named the coveted Grammys Best New Artist, which was the best way to end her evening!

In addition to being performers this year, both women took home their first Grammy Awards. St. Vincent — real name Annie Clark — won Best Rock Song for “Masseduction” along with co-songwriter Jack Antonoff . Dua landed herself a Grammy of her own for Best Dance Recording, thanks to her smash “Electricity,” with Mark Ronson, and Diplo.

Grammys week also means a parade of parties for celebs attendees, and Dua arrived to the prestigious, annual Clive Davis pre-party looking like a vision. In head-to-toe blue, Dua stole the spotlight in a strapless gown with an oversized bow across the chest. Her funky number was completed by sparkling silver heels, and an up-do fit for a princess. The pop star truly looked like royalty!

Before rocking the Grammys stage, Dua spoke to Vanity Fair about just how much her nomination mean to her. “As a British artist, to be given that recognition, I’m just so over the moon and so grateful for it,” she explained. “I don’t quite know how to put it into words, but I’m grateful for my fans and for them listening to the music and sharing it, and it eventually getting out to so many people that it’s ended up in a couple nominations. I’m just so happy, and nervous, and excited. I’ve never been to the Grammys as a nominee. That kind of comes with a whole new excitement. I feel like this time I’m really a part of it.”