Drake’s Grammy Speech Cut Off After He Goes Off On Voting Controversy During Show

During Drake’s acceptance speech for Best Rap Song, the rapper was cut off as he started to talk about voting at the Grammys.

Drake surprised everyone when he arrived on the Grammys stage to accept his award for Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan,” after seemingly sneaking in the back door and bypassing the red carpet. However, he seemed to surprise the producers of the show when he began to talk about the voting process for the awards, giving nods to his past perceived snubs. “To the kids watching, those aspiring to do music, and all my peers that make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth,” to “know we play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. It is not the NBA… This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won,” Drake said. The rapper was then cut off by the show, which quickly cut to commercial.

Drake continued his speech for about 12 seconds, not realizing his mic cut off, a Grammy attendee revealed to HL, exclusively . “He then laughed it off when he stepped off stage,” they said. Drake’s words come after Ariana Grande spoke out against the Grammys for the “politics” that she said disrupted her creative vision for her performance. “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she fired back at Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who claimed Ari wouldn’t perform because she ‘felt it was too late for her to pull something together.’ “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” Ariana added, “I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.” Ariana, who was absent from tonight’s show, also won her first Grammy Award this evening for Best Pop Album.

#GRAMMYs winner @Drake: "You’ve already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero from your hometown" https://t.co/LKT8CIeYvn pic.twitter.com/3UDE8jJzXR — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2019

Drake seemed to be adding on to Ariana’s message, and even Scooter Braun gave the “God’s Plan” rapper a thumbs up. “Yes sir @Drake,” Ari’s manager tweeted.