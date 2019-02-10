Dolly Parton’s Grammys Tribute: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus & More Slay Covers Of Her Iconic Hits

Dolly Parton is one of the most loved icons in music, and Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more superstars belted out her most famous songs in an epic Grammys tribute to the legend. Dolly herself even led the way.

When word got out that the Grammys would be putting on a Dolly Parton tribute at the Feb. 10, 2019 ceremony it took only a hot second for music artists to line up at the chance to serenade the 73-year-old entertainment icon with her own songs. The eight time Grammy winner got an epic tribute from Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town, who all sang covers from her massive catalogue of songs Dolly’s written. The performance absolutely brought down the house, and in a big surprise, Dolly herself joined in on every tune!

Katy and Kacey were up first, pairing up for a duet of Dolly’s 1977 classic “Here You Go Again.” Kacey wore her dark hair teased high on her head the way Dolly was known to in the ’70s and Katy gave a rocker version of her lines. Then entered Dolly as the crowd went wild as she delivered the final chorus to the song. Next up the icon’s beloved goddaughter Miley came onstage for a duet of Dolly’s iconic 1974 lovelorn song “Jolene.” Miley shined in a gold pantsuit as ladies delivered such a rousing rendition. Maren then hit the stage with the two superstars for Dolly’s 1995 staple “After The Gold Rush.”

As if that wasn’t enough magic, Little Big Town then joined Dolly for her 2018 song “Red Shoes” that the singer/songwriter penned for the Netflix comedy Dumplin’. Dolly took lead for most of the song as it’s a new one for most of her fans and the first time she’s performed it at an awards show. Fun fact, this was Dolly’s first Grammys performance since way back in 2001. Then all of the performers headed back onstage for a rousing rendition of Dolly’s classic “9 to 5″ theme from her hit 1980 film. By this time the entire audience at LA’s Staples Center was on their feet jamming along.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton performing Jolene at the #GRAMMYs. BTS, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Miley’s family have been showing their support of this performance! pic.twitter.com/xLJm30drDH — ً (@orphicminah) February 11, 2019

“There she goes 😒” Did Dolly Parton just put Katy Perry in a casket at The #Grammys 😂 pic.twitter.com/6kM1MotQil — Joe (@NewsProJoe) February 11, 2019

Miley and Kacey already killed it in prior performances during the 2019 Grammys ceremony. Miley joined Shawn Mendes onstage for an emotional duet of his hit “In My Blood” while Kacey belted out a powerful version of her ballad “Rainbows.” It was icing on the cake that they pulled double duty to help in the Dolly Parton tribute.

Dolly was revealed on Dec. 18 by the Recording Academy’s charity Music Cares as it’s 2019 person of the year recipient thanks to her support of so many worthy causes and charitable donations through her Dollywood Foundation. That award ceremony took place on Feb. 8 and Katy, Miley and Kacey all attended to show their support for their music idol, with the ladies taking to the stage and singing tributes to Dolly at that event. The national treasure herself told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the bash that the secret her to longevity in the music industry is “Hard work! Dreaming big and staying after it,” and that “I absolutely do” have big dreams for the future even though she’a already so accomplished.