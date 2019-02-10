Dolly Parton, 73, Looks Red Hot In Plunging Crimson Dress At The 2019 Grammy Awards

Dolly Parton has arrived at the 2019 Grammys! The singer stunned in a plunging red dress. See it here!

Dolly Parton knows how to steal the show! The 73-year-old singer stepped onto the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet looking nothing short of amazing. For the Feb. 10 event – held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles – Dolly wore a short red dress with a ruffle hem and a plunging neckline. The outfit also featured a jewel trim and a white geometric pattern. She rounded out her look with red heels. Dolly’s hair was half-piled on top of her head and her makeup was on-point thanks to a matte pink lip and winged eyeliner.

While Dolly isn’t presenting or performing tonight, she was honored by the Recording Academy ahead of the show. On Feb. 9, the country music queen was celebrated as at the annual MusiCares event where she received the honor of Person Of The Year. Of course, when she went to collect her award, she couldn’t help herself from getting the crowd laughing.

“All of my life, I have been known for two things,” she deadpanned and then paused before adding, “Well, not them.” Yes, leave it to Dolly Parton to joke about her boobs while accepting a very prestigious award. Hey, that’s why we love her! “I’ve also been known as a singer and songwriter, too,” she went on. “Although, I’m not complaining – Ol’ Pancho and Lefty’ve been pretty good to me!” She then told the audience at the Los Angeles Convention Center: “Everybody always expects me to do a boob joke, and I like to do that right up front.” Her Grammys look was also pretty chesty, so she’s definitely not afraid to showcase the twins!

It certainly was quite a night. Everyone from Katy Perry to Pink attended. Dolly's goddaughter Miley Cyrus also showed up – along with Shawn Mendes – to pay tribute to her with a performance of her godmother's hit "Islands In The Steam." Clearly Dolly is worth celebrating – and so is her Grammys red carpet look!