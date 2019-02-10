Diana Ross Has The Grammys Audience On Their Feet As She Pays A Stunning Tribute To Herself

Diana Ross is a living legend so, naturally, she’s the only person who could possibly do a tribute to herself in honor of her 75th birthday. Predictably, it was amazing!

Diana Ross, 74, knocked her Grammy Awards performance out of the park on Feb. 10. The singer – who sang a medley of her hits in a tribute to herself in honor of her upcoming 75th birthday – left her peers in awe. The former Supreme looked fabulous in a flowing red dress as she took to the stage. But the limelight was almost stolen from right under her nose, by her own grandson – 9-year-old Raif, the son of her eldest daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick, 47. He introduced his “grand mommy” by taking a sweet swipe at Grammys host Alicia Keys who called him a “little guy.” The suited and booted child said, “Did she say little guy? I’m almost 4ft 9.”

Diana also walked through the audience during her rendition of “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” and, in an impromptu moment, sang along with Will Smith’s son Jaden. She then took her place on a circular stage among the crowd and delivered a little inspirational speech, telling the audience in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, “Together we have no limits. There’s only success ahead. And you can lead the way, learn – dream, unlock new doors. All is possible…” Diana then told the audience to put their hands in the air and “don’t be lazy,” reducing the crowd of music legends, artists and moguls into gushing fans. Diana ended her performance by saying, “Happy Birthday to me.”

The singer – a proud mom and grandmother – was joined by her kids and grandchildren who were in the crowd to watch her “Diamond Diana” performance. Her most famous child is Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, 46. But she is also mom to daughters Rhonda, Chudney, 43, and sons Evan, 30, and Ross, 31. Also there was Motown creator Berry Gordy, 89, the father of Diana’s oldest child, Rhonda.

Diana Ross x Jaden Smith collab #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Dpx8ZnR6mz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 11, 2019

Celebrating their mom’s achievements is nothing new for Ross’s children and grandchildren, who were on hand to support and cheer her on Thanksgiving Day in November 2018 when she performed at the Macy’s Day Parade. Tracee posted several pics from the event on Instagram, writing, “ROSS FAMILY JOY ~ I love my family, I love being with everyone so much. We have so much fun and no one shies away from a good ‘moment’, but the biggest shout out of all always goes to my mom for always thinking of everybody, including everybody, and making sure that we’re all comfortable and happy.” The actress added, “Thank you @dianaross for teaching me the meaning of family and that love is an action. So many giggles.”

By the looks on their faces on Feb. 10, the Ross kids were just as proud of their mama’s Grammy Awards performance!