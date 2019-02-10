Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson enjoyed a parents’ night out when they showed up to the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party looking absolutely amazing on Feb. 9.

Ciara, 33, and husband Russell Wilson, 30, were truly a gorgeous sight to see when they stepped out to attend the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 9. The singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback posed on the red carpet of the party while smiling and wearing flattering black ensembles, and they were definitely one of the best-looking couples at the glamorous bash! Ciara chose a sexy long figure-hugging dress with a high slit, and Russell wore a classic black and white tuxedo.

Ciara and Russell’s date night was a rare one considering the two are often with their children, Future Zahir Wilbur, 4, who Ciara shares with ex Future, and Sienna Princess, 1. The proud parents often share adorable pics and videos of their little family on social media, and although the lovebirds most likely enjoy a night out alone once in a while, it seems their true love is spending time with their kids. Russell even hinted that they may be wanting to expand their family when he posted a too-cute-for-words Instagram video on Feb. 8. In the clip, Russell can be seen trying to give a kiss to Ciara when little Sienna playfully tries to stop him by putting her hand out. “When I’m over here tryin’ to make baby number 3 & baby number 2 stoppin’ it!,” he joked.

It’s great to see Ciara and Russell taking in precious moments together, especially since they’ve been in the headlines for some drama with Future. In a recent Beats1 interview, the rapper talked about how Ciara first introduced their son to Russell without his permission, and he also made some shocking comments about how he thinks the football player is being controlled by his ex. “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” Future said in the interview.

Ciara and Future co-parent their son and seem to continue to have a tense relationship with each other. The former couple became engaged back in 2013, but after rumors swirled that Future had cheated on Ciara, things fell apart and they officially broke up in 2014.