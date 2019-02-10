Celebs Getting Ready At The 2019 Grammy Awards: Maren Morris, Katy Perry & More

Some celebrities invited us to watch them get ready for the 2019 Grammy Awards on their social media! Read details on how your faves prep for the big show inside!

For the biggest night in music, some of the hottest singers and rappers pull out all of the stops to make sure they’re as glamorous as ever! Prep for the big award show has been known to include fancy facials, hours-long makeup application, and spas to relax and prep their bodies beforehand! Luckily for us, this time around, some stars invited us normal people to see all the work that goes into making them look better than ever on Feb. 10!

“The Middle” singer Maren Morris, 28, showed that she’s all about the tarot cards when it came to getting ready for the Grammys! The singer showed a picture on her Instagram Stories of some tarot cards, crystals, and a candle. On the other hand, rapper Cardi B, 26, who’s nominated for five Grammy Awards this year, prepped for the big night by spending it with family. The “I Like It” rapper posted a video on Instagram Stories on Feb. 10 of her getting her nails done by sister Hennessy Carolina, 23! Another artist, Katy Perry, 34, whose first Grammy Awards was in 2007, showed a video on Instagram Stories with her facialist, Thuyen Nguyen! She shared footage of him giving her a facial with a cupping technique.

Last year, Reba McEntire, 63, and Chrissy Teigen, 33, gave us some inside scoop on how they got ready for the show! Reba was seen sitting in a chair getting her hair done while she looked cozy in a long white sweater! Chrissy showed a close-up selfie in a robe. In 2018, Maren posted on Instagram a picture of a table with coffee, false eyelashes, and an iPad showing Parks and Recreation on it! It looked like a super low-key way to get ready, but we’re sure she was getting pampered!

Be sure to click the gallery above, so you can see red carpet looks from more celebs! We hope they were relaxed while getting ready, since the event itself is such a huge deal, with a lot of eyes on them the whole night! Now we can’t wait to see them at the actual Grammy Awards event inside – maybe they’ll deliver on some behind-the-scenes content at the event itself, too!