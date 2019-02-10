Cardi B Twerks On Piano During Epic Performance Of ‘Money’ At Grammys

Cardi B just put on a show at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10! The rapper performed ‘Money’ in a cheetah-printed catsuit and showed off her sexiest dance moves when she twerked on top of a piano! Watch her full performance!

Now, that’s a Grammys-worthy performance! Cardi B, 26, shut down the 61st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in LA on February 10 — from the red carpet to the stage! The rapper put on her sexiest performance yet of her latest single, “Money”, while dressed in a sheer cheetah-printed jumpsuit. Cardi showed off her amazing dance moves with sultry choreography, which include a grind and twerk number on top of a piano!

Cardi showed off her toned, post-baby body in a sheer catsuit onstage. She wore her hair short and slicked to her head with sleek waves. Before she hit the stage, Cardi walked the red carpet, wearing vintage Mulger, with Offset, 26, proving they are officially back together. The couple, who shares a daughter, Kulture, (7 mos.) together, shared a tongue kiss on the red carpet.

It’s a big night for Cardi, who is up for five of the nights biggest awards. She’s been nominated fo five Grammys in categories including: Record of the Year (“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin); Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy); Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy); Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi); Best Rap Performance(“Be Careful”).

Ahead of the Grammys, Cardi headed to Atlanta, where she performed multiple times during Super Bowl weekend. First, Cardi and Offset — who she recently confirmed was her “significant other” and said they’re “working things out” — attended The Big Game Weekend Party together at Oak Nightclub on Friday, Friday 1.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. The split back in December after he was accused of cheating on her, again. Cardi announced the breakup in a since deleted video on Instagram. However, after they reunited in Puerto Rico around the holidays, Cardi and Offset were spotted on numerous occasions. Now, it appears as thought the couple is back on track!