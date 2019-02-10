Grammys: Offset Thrilled Cardi B Wants Them To Arrive & Sit Together After Their Split

Cardi B is proving she’s slowly but surely letting Offset get close to her again by making sure they arrive and sit together at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

It looks like Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, could truly be on the mend! The on-again, off-again married couple are set to arrive and sit together at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA during the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, and it’s all because Cardi planned it that way! “Cardi B and Offset’s teams notified the Recording Academy that they plan on arriving together and want to be seated together at the Grammys, which Offset is so happy to know that Cardi B wanted that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The Recording Academy asked them what they would prefer since they are not officially a couple again quite yet, and were instructed to put them next to each other.”

Although their marriage still seems to be a work in progress, this new information definitely gives us an indication that little Kulture‘s parents are at least still on good terms! Since Cardi announced their split in Dec., Offset has been doing everything he can to win back the mother of his 7-month-old daughter, including a stint in which he tried to ask for her forgiveness on stage during one of her shows! There’s been rumors that part of the reason the two split is because Offset wasn’t faithful to Cardi, and the “Bodak Yellow” crooner refused to reconcile at first. Since then, however, she has admitted to hooking up with the rapper at least once again, and with such a precious baby to take care of, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two eventually decided to patch things up and commit fully to each other down the road.

Only time will tell when it comes to Cardi and Offset’s romance, but we’re definitely going to be paying attention to their Grammys night out! Will there be PDA? Happy smiles? Cozy time? We all know that Cardi is usually open about her life, so we’re sure she’ll keep us in the loop about things when she’s ready, and we can’t wait!