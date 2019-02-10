Cardi B & Offset Passionately Tongue Kiss At The Grammys To Confirm They’re Back Together

Talk about a MOMENT. Cardi B and Offset hit their first red carpet as a couple for the first time since getting back together in Feb., following his cheating scandal. The pair touched tongues on the red carpet confirming they are back on!

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, took their rekindled romance to the 61st annual Grammys in LA on February 10. The event marks the first red carpet the hip hop couple has walked since Cardi announced their split in early December. The “Money” rapper, who is up for five awards, hopes to take home her first Grammy tonight. If Cardi takes home the Grammy in the Album of the Year category, she will become the first rapper since 2004 to win the award for her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy”.

She showed up to the Grammys with her husband by her side, dressed in a dramatic ensemble. Cardi a wore vintage Mugler piece from Thierry Mulger’s Fall 1995 Couture Collection, according to Vogue. Cardi’s look, which required multiple people to help her walk the red carpet, featured a fan-like cape that sprouted from her tight black bottom-half of her gown. Viral memes online have compared her outfit to a shell or a pearl and an oyster. She wore her hair in an up-do with gold beads surrounding it, along with a matching gold beaded necklace, and purple gloves.

It’s a big night for Cardi, who is up for five of the nights biggest awards. She’s been nominated for Grammys in categories including: Record of the Year (“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin); Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy); Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy); Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi); Best Rap Performance(“Be Careful”);

Offset & Cardi B on the red carpet at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 10, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Cardi confirmed at the beginning of February that she and Offset were “working on things.” In an interview during Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta, the rapper told People that “it’s a personal thing,” when it comes to the status of her relationship with her estranged husband. She later added, “It takes time. And it’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved.”

Cardi was also spotted at LAX ahead of SB 53, where she was seen on FaceTiming with Offset. That’s when she told TMZ that he is her “significant other.” She also denied reports that she made Offset change his phone number. The pair was later spotted together over SB weekend, where both Cardi and Migos performed.

Cardi B has arrived & is stealing all of the attention 😭 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/WTLpE70KZd — Makeup For WOC (@MakeupForWOC) February 11, 2019

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in September 2017, split back in December after he was accused of cheating on her, again. Cardi made the breakup announcement in a since deleted video on Instagram. After Cardi publicly made it known that she was focusing on her music, Offset had been on an apology tour to win her back. And, it looks like his hard work has paid off.