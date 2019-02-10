Cardi B In Tears As She Thanks Kulture & Husband Offset After Winning 1st Grammy

Cardi B was so overwhelmed that her debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ won the Grammy for ‘Best Rap Album,’ she could barely speak! Watch her touching, but of course hilarious, speech here.

It was a good night for Cardi B. After dominating the 2019 Grammys stage with her performance of “Money,” the 26-year-old rapper was in for a pleasant surprise — she won the coveted “Best Rap Album” award for her debut album Invasion of Privacy on Feb. 10! Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Travis Scott and the late Mac Miller were also up for the award. Cardi was so shocked when she took the stage, she turned to husband Offset (yup, they’ve reunited!) and said, “Babe, I can’t breathe…whew, chile.”

Of course, Cardi had to get in a one-liner that no one else could pull off at the Grammys: “Oh, the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed!” The audience at Los Angeles’ Staples Center burst into surprised laughter, per usual. All jokes aside, Cardi dived into a heartfelt speech about pushing through with her album while still pregnant. Her most touching thank you was dedicated to her and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus — seriously, you need to watch her at the podium below.

Not only is this an outstanding accomplishment for a debut artist, but Cardi set the first milestone of its kind. Sunday night’s win made her the first solo female rapper to win “Best Rap Album,” and understandably, Twitter is flipping out. “@iamcardib DESERVED her win!!! PERIODT! I’m so proud!!! # bardigang,” one fan tweeted. We knew this was going to be a big night for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper when she first stepped onto the red carpet in that vintage and oyster-themed Thierry Mugler gown — this woman takes risks and is rewarded for them.

Cardi B’s FULL ACCEPTANCE SPEECH for her FIRST EVER #GRAMMYs Award! 🏆✨pic.twitter.com/vPdSN039kF — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) February 11, 2019

"Oh, the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed!" – Cardi B (@iamcardib) takes home the #GRAMMYs award for Best Rap Album pic.twitter.com/jf94bS2XkV — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 11, 2019

