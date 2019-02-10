Cardi B: Fans Flip Over Bizarre Grammys Dress — Love Or Loathe Her Look?

Cardi B just arrived to the Grammys and made one heck of a statement. The rapper just lit up the Grammys red carpet with a one of a kind look that only Cardi B could rock. Fans are freaking out over her wild look!

Cardi B’s dress at the Grammys was the talk of the internet once she stepped out onto the red carpet. The rapper’s dress featured a sheer top half, a dark navy skirt, with huge pink ruffles surrounding her. She also had a large gold headpiece sitting atop her head, which one fan compared to a Ferrero Rocher tower. Cardi B’s look caused quite a stir on Twitter. Her dress was compared to a pearl in an oyster by one fan, while another thought she looked like a coffee filter!

Cardi B will be performing her hit “Money” during the ceremony. The rapper is up for a whopping 5 Grammy Awards at this year’s show, including Best Album, Best Record, and Best Rap Album. She made her Grammys stage debut in 2018 with Bruno Mars. She’s been nominated a total of 7 times. If she wins during the 2019 Grammys, she will be taking home her first-ever Grammy Award(s).

At last year’s Grammys, Cardi B wowed in a gorgeous white lace gown. At the time, she was already pregnant with her first child. Cardi B and on-again, off-again boyfriend Offset welcomed their baby girl, Kulture, in July 2018. The rapper pulled out of Bruno’s tour soon after giving birth to baby Kulture. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cardi B revealed that postpartum depression was the real reason she dropped out of the tour. “Out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders,” she said.

Why cardi b wearing a coffee filter 💀💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wVLeaBrejK — sem 🍀 (@hobiscob) February 11, 2019

Cardi B has been dominating the music scene ever since the release of her first album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. Now she’s taking her talents to Netflix! She’ll be a judge on the upcoming music competition series, Rhythm & Flow, with Chance the Rapper and T.I. They’ll be searching for the next breakout hip-hop star! The series is expected to debut in 2019.