Camila Cabello Is Joined By Ricky Martin & More For Epic Grammys Opening

The 2019 Grammys kicked off with a collaboration for the ages! Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug all came together to get the show going, and it was just as epic as you’d imagine. The group teamed up to sing Camila’s hit song, “Havana,” and they totally killed it. Before the show, Camila explained that the performance was inspired by how her grandmother grew up, and she was joined by several of her family members onstage to really pay tribute to them. So sweet! The performance also included a diss to Donald Trump, as a newspaper featured during the show read, “Build bridges, not walls.”

Camila was one of the first performers announced for this year’s Grammys, and it wasn’t long before producers revealed who would be joining her onstage. Meanwhile, this is an especially big night for the pop star, as she’s also nominated for two awards at the show! Her hit, “Havana,” is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, against Beck, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Post Malone, while her debut solo album, Camila, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album against Ariana, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Taylor Swift. That’s some pretty damn good company, wouldn’t you say?!

These nominations are Camila’s first Grammy nods ever, and she was extremely emotional when she found out about them in December. “I usually can’t shut up but right now I’m speechless,” she wrote on social media at the time. After an incredibly busy 2018, Camila took some down time to spend time with family over the holidays, and so far, 2019 has been all about writing her second record.

ESTA PARTE FUE REALMENTE ALUCINANTE, LOS LATINOS ESTÁN DOMINANDO AL MUNDO !!!!!!! P.S WE NEED MORE SONGS IN SPANISH @Camila_Cabello #GRAMMMYs pic.twitter.com/jl7d4yuuBy — ♔ αvαnghy ♔ | I STAN A GRAMMY NOMINEE (@avanghy_) February 11, 2019

“I literally have a billion trillion concepts and titles and lyrics in my laptop about my life the past year and writing these songs feels amazing right now,” she recently tweeted. “Because I have so much to say and so many memories to capture.” No word yet on a release date, but we’ll be anxiously waiting! And until then, we’ll be watching this Grammys performance on repeat for sure!