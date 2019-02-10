Camila Cabello Sparkles In Glittering Pink Gown At 2019 Grammys

Camila Cabello shined bright on the Grammys red carpet. The ‘Havana’ singer looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous pink dress that we’ll be obsessing over forever.

Camila Cabello, 21, was one of the first to arrive at the 2019 Grammys, and she set the bar high. The singer wowed on the red carpet in a long sleeve pink dress that sparkled under the lights. She made such a fashion statement in this bold look that was also backless! Camila’s hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, with her bangs hanging loose around her face. Camila also rocked 30.59-carat Harry Winston earrings! She looked gorgeous from head-to-toe!

Camila is up for two Grammy Awards at the 2019 show — Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. She released her first solo album, Camila, in 2018, her first album since breaking away from Fifth Harmony. The solo album was a huge success, with hits like “Havana,” “Never Be the Same,” and “Consequences” taking over the music charts for months.

The singer is set to perform during the Grammys ceremony alongside Ricky Martin, J. Balvin, Young Thug, and Arthur Sandoval for the opening number. She posted an Instagram photo with Ricky and J. Balvin one day before the show. “I feel so thankful for these two fellas! Besides being incredibly talented, they are so humble, kind, and warm as people – it’s gonna be a party this Sunday!” she captioned the photo.

Camila’s fans are already looking ahead to more new music from the singer. Don’t worry, Camila’s thinking about her second album. “I have an idea for where I want my second album to go,” she said in an interview with Beats 1, according to Billboard. The last year has been incredibly busy for the starlet. In addition to releasing her album, she headlined her own tour and joined Taylor Swift’s reputation tour. The girl is working nonstop! Keep it up, Camila!