BTS Looks Dashing In Matching Tuxedos At 2019 Grammys & The ARMYs Are Loving It

‘Scuse us while we swoon! BTS rolled up to the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards looking absolutely dashing in black tuxedos. See pics of their Grammys look here, ARMYs!

As if we couldn’t love BTS more, they go and do THIS. The k-pop superstars hit the red carpet at the Grammys on February 10 looking like they owned the place, mingling with the other stars while wearing fabulous outfits courtesy of Dior. Each of the boys wore a black tuxedo that they customized in their own special way, whether it was a different lapel, a bowtie, or even a daring accessory. See a full-length pic below to see what we mean!

We knew something was up when the Bangtan Boys — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, V, and Jin – were spotted with Kim Jones of Dior menswear earlier in the day. The group posed with Kim for a cute pic on Twitter, with Kim, Jungkook, and RM flashing peace signs to the camera. the group actually wore Dior to the MAMAs in December 2018, too. That made them the first South Korean singers to wear the fashion house’s 2019 Spring/Summer 2019 menswear collection! Of course Kim would bestow this honor on BTS.

Obviously, their loyal ARMYs couldn’t get enough of their Grammys outfits, and let it be known on Twitter. “THEY LOOK SO FINE 😫🔥🔥🔥”, one ARMY tweeted, basically reading the minds of every other BTS lover in the world. “i get it taehyung! You own my heart! calm down calm down!” wrote another. Even if they don’t see the tweets, BTS knows how much their fans love them. They even gave them a shoutout during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet! “It’s a blessing that we can get so much love for doing what we love to do. We’re so grateful,” they said. Aww!

BTS is at the Grammys to not only present an award, but hopefully win one, too! The boys are up for Best Recording Package for their epic album, Love Yourself: Tear. It’s a well-deserved nomination. The stunning album, which earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, is the first Grammys nomination for the group!