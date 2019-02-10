Best Grammys Makeup & Hairstyles — Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez & More

It was a beautiful night, indeed! See the best hair and makeup looks at the Grammy Awards below!

Camila Cabello rocked pretty pink makeup to match her pink sequin gown. Her hair was pulled into a sleek, low ponytail She looked gorgeous! She rocked a neutral mani using Essie polish. Maren Morris rocked glowy skin, a pink lip gloss and a flirty, high ponytail. Miley Cyrus received a customized skin treatment from Beverly Hills facialist Biba de Sousa before the big show. Her at-home regimen was using the Plant Stem Peptide Serum, which plumps and hydrates skin. The Onerta Daily Moisturizer is lightweight yet rich. Used as a spot treatment, she kept the Calming Sulfur Zinc Mask on hand in case she had a breakout.

Kacey Musgraves looked so pretty with light pink makeup — her skin was glowing! Her hair was down, and styled in a center party. She looked amazing. Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez created Cardi B‘s look using Suave Professionals. Makeup artist Alison Christian glammed Meghan Trainor using The Better Skin Co.’s products. Janelle Monae was stunning thanks to artist Jessica Smalls. She wore Lashify lashes for a bold eye look. Bebe Rexha, Margo Price, and Rashida Jones all rocked Lashify lashes.

Marcia Hamilton will be the stylist for host Alicia Keys using Phyto hair products. Alicia wore an Essie nail polish, done by manicurist Dawn Sterling. Manicurist Tom Bachik painted Tori Kelly‘s nails a pale pink using an Essie polish. Tori wore her hair in a deep side part — her curls had a TON of volume. Her makeup was dramatic to compliment her black dress — she wore a smokey eye and bold red lip.