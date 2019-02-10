BAFTAs Red Carpet 2019: See Pics of Amy Adams, Lucy Boynton & More

Some of the biggest celebrities in entertainment hit the red carpet at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 10! See who walked the red carpet inside.

At the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, some of the hottest celebrities hit the red carpet this year! On Feb. 10, 2019, stars walked on the carpet, showing off their beautiful outfits, in anticipation for the award show to follow.

Amy Adams, 44, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Vice, stunned in a dark red gown on the red carpet. Her dress was a deep cranberry color, and cinched in her waist with a belt in the middle. The dress was cut in a deep-v showing off her cleavage, and she left her neck bare, wearing no necklaces to complement the dress. Amy adorned her dress with a black floral embellishment near her chest.

Amy had her hair slicked back into a ponytail, but it was parted in the middle. She accessorized with two diamond bracelets, two rings, and earrings that were both diamonds and red-colored to go with her outfit! Her shoes were covered by her floor-length dress, but we’re sure they were just as fabulous as the rest of her ensemble! Amy posed to perfection on the carpet, looking radiant and placing her hands on her hips. Her eyeshadow look was dark and smoky, but the rest of her makeup was fresh and minimal! Amy had on a light pink lipstick and a simply rosy blush.

In addition to Amy walking the carpet, Lucy Boynton, 25, who starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, was also there! The acting newcomer arrived wearing a pink, black, and green dress, and wore her blonde hair short in a bob! She had on a vibrant pink eyeshadow look, in addition to a glossy pink lipstick. Lucy’s shoes were also concealed from her long gown.

Be sure to check out the gallery above for who else walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs this year! We can’t wait to watch for other red carpet looks and tune in later to see who takes home which awards!