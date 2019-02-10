BAFTAs 2019 Best Dressed on the Red Carpet: Laura Harrier, Lily Collins & More

We were definitely impressed by stars on the BAFTAs red carpet this year! Check out the celebrities’ best looks at the award show inside!

The BAFTAs, which are the British Academy Film Awards, have finally arrived. On Feb. 10, actors, actresses, and other well-known people in the entertainment industry gathered for a night of the best works of art this past year.

Our favorite look by far was from Laura Harrier, 28, who starred in BlacKkKlansman. The film is nominated for five BAFTA awards, and Laura arrived on the red carpet in a stunning long-sleeve, loose orange gown. The dress tied at the top of her neck, but the material opened in the middle of her chest to tastefully reveal some skin. The sleeves cinched at the top of her wrists, and flared out for added decoration. She wore a simple makeup look, and she kept her hair out of her face with an embellished clip, securing her hair behind her ear.

Laura wore simple gold heels and held a small gold purse for all of her necessary belongings as she walked on the carpet. We absolutely loved this look from Laura, and if this was any indication, she’s definitely one to watch on future red carpets!

Lily Collins, 29, looked positively powerful and gorgeous in her blue skirt and crop top jacket. The mini skirt hit her legs mid-thigh, then a transparent blue lace continued to the ground. Lily completed the look with blue jewelry as well. The actress wore a dark purple lipstick and pink eyeshadow to complement all of the blue tones. She tied together the look with black strappy high heel shoes.

Another stunning actress on the carpet, Thandie Newton, 46, who wowed audiences with her performance in HBO’s Westworld, looked beautiful in a poofy black gown. The dress was form-fitting on her chest, but was loose on the bottom. Her makeup was minimal, and her hair styled straight and down.

We also loved 44-year-old Vice actress Amy Adams’ look – she wore a dark cranberry dress. Don’t forget to check out the gallery above for all of of this year’s BAFTAs’ best dressed on the red carpet! See photos of Laura, Lily, Thandie, Amy, and more!