Um, we guess it’s back to normal schedules on Feb. 14! Ariana Grande canceled Valentine’s Day with her new manicure – watch the video inside!

“NASA” singer Ariana Grande, 25, is one of the biggest singers in the world right now, and she has the power to do some pretty big things. First on her agenda? Right now, it’s to cancel Valentine’s Day! On Feb. 8, Ari’s BFF Alexa Luria, 25, shared an Instagram video on her story of her and Ari’s manicures that were Valentine’s Day themed. Alexa’s was decorated with those sugary candy hearts with messages on them. But Ari’s read something very different, showing she’s not putting up with the holiday of love!

Alexa’s manicure showed off messages saying things like, “hug me,” “werk,” “hi,” “ur cute,” and “I <3 you.” But Ariana? After a whirlwind engagement to Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, 25, and the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who passed away in Sept. 2018 at age 26, it made sense that Ari would want a little break from the holiday often celebrated by couples. Ari’s manicure was plain and pink, save for one finger: her ring finger, which read, “nah.”

The word seemed like a message to those curious about her current dating life, even though she has clearly decided to put her romantic life on hold for some time. Ari tweeted on Jan. 1, 2019 in response to a news story about who she’s dating, “Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

After everything Ari has been through, from the Manchester terrorist attack at her concert in 2017, to her suddenly losing Mac a year later, taking a long and healthy break to focus on herself seems not only important, but crucial to her wellbeing. Plus, Ari has another love in her life anyway – her new album, thank u, next! Regardless of Ari being single, we hope she has a fun time on Valentine’s Day – you can definitely celebrate the holiday with friends, which seems like it would be right up her alley, anyway! And to those who think you have to be in a relationship to enjoy Feb. 14? Thank u, next.