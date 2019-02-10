See Pics
Anna Kendrick Wears Sweet & Sassy Pink Feather Mini At Grammys

The Oscar, Tony, and Grammy nominee hit the stage to intro Dolly Parton and she looked adorable in a feminine, feathered dress. See her look below!

Anna Kendrick, 33, was pretty in pink at the 2019 Grammy Awards, wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Nikos Koulis jewelry. The show took place live from Los Angeles on Feb. 10, and Anna was one of the best dressed stars there! She looked amazing in the strapless mini, which showed off her toned arms and legs. She introduced the Dolly Parton tribute which featured Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris and Little Big Town.

Makeup artist Vanessa Scali told us about the inspiration for her makeup look: “Anna’s look is inspired by doe-eyed icons like Jane Birkin and Sharon Tate. The flirty mix of wide, lash-framed eyes with fresh, glowy goddess skin is a modern-mod, if you will.” She used Yes To skincare and 100 % PURE makeup for her pretty look. Pink was definitely trending tonight — Katy Perry also wore a fun and feminine pink dress. Kylie Jenner wore a light pink jumpsuit.
Celebrity hairstylist Craig Gangi created an easy, sexy pony using KMS products. He started with the KMS MOISTEREPAIR Leave-In Conditioner on damp hair to detangle and hydrate. Then, he scrunched in KMS CURLUP Wave Foam to create waves and definition. He used a diffuser to keep that wavy texture. He pulled her hair into a ponytail. To cover the elastics, he took a piece of hair and wrapped it around. Finally, he curled random sections of the pony and locked in the style with KMS HAIRSTAY Working Hairspray. She looked amazing from head to toe!