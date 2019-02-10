Anna Kendrick Wears Sweet & Sassy Pink Feather Mini At Grammys

The Oscar, Tony, and Grammy nominee hit the stage to intro Dolly Parton and she looked adorable in a feminine, feathered dress. See her look below!

Anna Kendrick, 33, was pretty in pink at the 2019 Grammy Awards, wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Nikos Koulis jewelry. The show took place live from Los Angeles on Feb. 10, and Anna was one of the best dressed stars there! She looked amazing in the strapless mini, which showed off her toned arms and legs. She introduced the Dolly Parton tribute which featured Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris and Little Big Town.

Vanessa Scali told us about the inspiration for her makeup look: “Anna’s look is inspired by doe-eyed icons like Jane Birkin and Sharon Tate. The flirty mix of wide, lash-framed eyes with fresh, glowy goddess skin is a modern-mod, if you will.” She used Yes To skincare and 100 % PURE makeup for her pretty look. Pink was definitely trending tonight — Katy Perry also wore a Kylie Jenner wore a light pink jumpsuit. Makeup artisttold us about the inspiration for her makeup look: “Anna’s look is inspired by doe-eyed icons likeand. The flirty mix of wide, lash-framed eyes with fresh, glowy goddess skin is a modern-mod, if you will.” She usedskincare andmakeup for her pretty look. Pink was definitely trending tonight —also wore a fun and feminine pink dress wore a light pink jumpsuit.