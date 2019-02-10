Alicia Keys Covers All Your Favorite Songs At 2019 Grammys: From Lauren Hill To Drake

Just wow! Alicia Keys hopped on two pianos and belted out to all the most iconic songs from past and present at the 2019 Grammys.

Alicia Keys, 38, really can sing anything. The host for the 2019 Grammys took the award show stage and surprised us with a mash-up of all our favorite songs about heartbreak, love and more on Feb. 10. She led the medley with the most heartrending song of them all, “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by Lauren Hill, and proceeded to cover just about all our favorite artists: Juice Wrld, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Nat King Cole, Drake and JAY-Z.

One audience member especially appreciated the tribute — Ella Mai, who had the best reaction when Alicia started belting out to her hit, “Boo’d Up.” See her face light up below! It was an amazing honor, considering that the Grammys host admitted to wishing that she wrote all the songs she covered. That’s how much the “Fallin'” singer loves them! And can we talk about how Alicia was double wielding TWO pianos? Many fans said she was paying homage to pianist, singer and actress Hazel Scott, who pulled off the same feat with two pianos in the 1943 musical film The Heat’s On.

The Recording Academy’s 61st annual show really stepped up its game for 2019. Before Alicia wowed the crowd, Cardi B owned the show with her performance of “Money,” and that Dolly Parton segment…just amazing. Even if you put aside all the music being honored this Sunday night, there are the outfits — seriously, so many to take notes from. Alicia herself wore a plunging red dress on the red carpet, before changing into a leather trench dress for her act on stage.

Alicia Keys is a god. Oof. pic.twitter.com/koOsd1pOLI — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) February 11, 2019

Ella had the same reaction we did to Alicia’s performance! Make sure to check out the 2019 Grammys’ best show moments in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.