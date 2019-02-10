After so many epic teases, the first full-length trailer for the live-action ‘Aladdin’ has arrived. Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie are ready to take on a whole new world. Watch now!

The new trailer for the live-action Aladdin comes just months before the movie’s release. The final moments of the trailer debuted Will Smith’s Genie, who is very, very blue! The first look at the Genie was revealed on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in Dec. 2018, but this trailer is our best glimpse yet at what Will is going to bring to the role. “Bring me the lamp,” Marwan Kenzari’s Jafar orders Aladdin (Mena Massoud) in the trailer. Aladdin does find the lamp, and he’s introduced to the Genie! The classic tale comes to life in a new way with the live-action movie. Mena, Naomi, and Will are fabulous as Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie.

When fans got their first glimpse of Will’s Genie, they were caught off guard because the Genie wasn’t blue! Fans are accustomed to the Genie being blue because of the Disney animated version of the movie. The late Robin Williams was the voice of the Genie for the 1992 movie. Will took to Instagram to set the record straight on his version of the Genie. He wrote that “yes, I’m gonna be BLUE! :-) This is how the Genie is in Human / Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.”

The live-action aspect of Aladdin isn’t going to be the only major difference between the 2019 movie and the 1992 movie. Princess Jasmine is getting a 2019 update! “Jasmine’s main objective at the beginning of the movie is really to protect her people, to do right by them, and she’s a bad-arse, but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get upset when she thinks Aladdin screws up,” Naomi told EW. “She definitely isn’t a finished article at the beginning of the movie, but she has this beautiful arc and progression, and she goes from asking for what she wants to really just taking it, and displaying that she is a leader, and that’s what I loved the most: Taking something and actually creating something with so much more depth was the most fun and the biggest honor for me, but I’m surrounded by amazing women that I can take inspiration from.”

Aladdin also stars Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, and Billy Magnussen. The movie, directed by Guy Ritchie, will be released May 24, 2019.