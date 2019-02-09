Victoria Gotti: 5 Things To Know About The Reality Star Portrayed In Biopic ‘My Father’s Daughter’

Victoria Gotti’s life is set to be dramatized in the premiere of ‘Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter’ on Lifetime! Here’s everything you need to know about the mob boss’ daughter!

Vicotria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter is set to air tonight on Lifetime at 8pm/9pm Central. Before tuning in, catch yourself up to speed on Victoria Gotti by learning these five facts about her!

1. She’s made numerous appearances on various reality TV shows. Not only did she star in Growing Up Gotti, she also competed on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012. She’s also made two appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the fifth and sixth season.

2. While it’s dramatized in the Lifetime movie, Victoria admitted her father, mobster John Gotti, did not approve of her ex husband Carmine Agnello, who was later convicted of racketeering. Victoria told Newsday that her dad “knew a lot more than I did and my ex was not what he wanted for his daughter. He had different expectations for me: A doctor. A lawyer. He really believed and dreamed about an Ivy League guy. That was his thing with my ex, that my ex was this kind of rabble-scrabble, runaround, neighborhood-laborer type.”

3. When she was younger, she suffered from a heart condition. Diagnosed in college, the condition left her with palpitations and dizziness, according to TV Guide. She wrote about her struggles in her first book Women and Mitral Valve Prolapse: A Comprehensive Guide to Living and Coping With M.V.P. and Its Symptoms.

4. She was previously at the center of a controversy after claiming she had cancer in 2005. However, she later slightly backtracked her remarks, saying that she had “precancerous cells.” While on Good Morning America, Victoria clarified her remarks, “What I have is considered by most to be cancer. Noninvasive cancer.”

5. She has recently denied being a “mob princess.” Ahead of the release of My Father’s Daughter’s premiere, she told the Page Six, ““Through the grace of God I’ve had a great chance to live an amazing life, an amazing, an amazing life. I grew up dirt poor. I don’t know what this whole princess thing is about and was about.”