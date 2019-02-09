Taylor Swift Looks Like An English Lady As She Covers Her Head In A Scarf On Rainy Date With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift was rocking some serious Queen Elizabeth II vibes while on her date with Joe Alwyn! See adorable pics inside!

It was a bundled-up date night! “Delicate” singer Taylor Swift, 29, and her boyfriend, The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn, 27, were spotted on Feb. 8 strolling around The Spaniards, a pub in London, the Daily Mail reported. The two cozied up together on their walk, walking through the rainy night together. The couple spent a few hours at the pub, according to the outlet. You can see pics of Taylor and Joe walking through the rain here.

While Taylor is known for her impeccable fashion sense, the Daily Mail did point out that she resembled another icon – but not exactly a fashion one. The outlet pointed out that with Taylor’s scarf bundled around the top of her head (likely to protect her hair from the rain!) she looked like Queen Elizabeth II, 92! We’re sure Taylor wouldn’t mind being compared to legitimate royalty.

On her date with Joe, Taylor wore an oversized double-breasted blue jacket with purple pants and the scarf atop of her head. She held on to her small black and brown purse as well. Her boyfriend Joe rocked a diagonally-striped blue, white, and black sweater and a brown double-breasted jacket on top. Joe left his hair uncovered, casually walking through the rain. The two were all smiles as they walked over to a car.

Their date happened in the midst of Taylor’s filming for her new movie, Cats. Taylor will be playing the role of Bombalurina. And Tay’s also been spotted at a recording studio – could we have the follow up to Reputation soon? We hope so – rewatching her Netflix special is great and all, but new music just fills our hearts in a completely different way! Oh, and Joe’s been pretty busy, too! While his movie The Favourite has been an actual favorite during awards season, he has still made time for the important people in his life. We love that even though Taylor’s a huge star, she still goes on intimate and secluded dates like ones in a pub with her significant other! We can’t wait to see more casual and cute dates from these two in the future!