Stormi Webster Gets Turned Into An Inflatable Head Inspired By Astroworld For 1st Birthday Party

Stormi Webster’s first birthday party was beyond epic! Watch video from the ‘Stormiworld’ party here!

It may only be Stormi Webster‘s first birthday party, but her celebration is probably more off the hook than any birthday you’ve ever had or will ever have. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to show off the big “Stormiworld” party, which guests had to enter through the mouth of an inflatable head bearing Stormi’s likeness (a la hers dad Travis Scott‘s Astroworld album cover). And once guests passed the baby-head threshold, they walked under storm clouds into a wondrous land that had actors dressed like fairies, a butterfly rainbow forest, an indoor swing set, and a ton more. Check out video from Stormiworld below!

We reported earlier how Kylie gushed about Stormi on her actual first birthday, which was on February 1st. “how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm,” she wrote on Instagram. “i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Meanwhile, Stormi was probably the cutest fan of Travis’ Super Bowl performance. While decked out in some Astroworld merch, Stormi was recorded dancing up a storm while watching Travis perform on the TV. Of course, Kylie shared the sweet moment with her Instagram followers, writing, “PRICELESS!” Kylie and Stormi were watching the performance go down in her private suite inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Stormi’s birthday party. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos of Kylie and Travis in our gallery above.