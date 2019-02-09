‘SNL’: ‘Chuck Todd’ On ‘Meet The Press’ Is Obsessed With Jeff Bezos D*** Pics

‘SNL’ did not hold back in its cold open about Jeff Bezos’ claims of alleged blackmail against the ‘National Enquirer’! Watch the opening sketch here!

After a two-week break, SNL is back and wasted no time in taking on the big news of the day. In a parody of Meet the Press, Kyle Mooney‘s Chuck Todd discussed Jeff Bezos’ claims that the National Enquirer allegedly blackmailed him with sensitive pictures. Of course, Todd asks his panelists Eugene Robinson, Peggy Noonan, and Donna Brazil (portrayed by Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Leslie Jones) the most salient question: “You’re all highly respected journalists, so when all is said and done, what do you think Jeff Bezos’ penis is gonna look like?” Kenan hilariously asked, “Is he working with something the size of an Echo or is it more of a dot?” With hilarious brief cameos of Kate McKinnon as Wilbur Ross and Aidy Bryant as Matt Whitaker, the real highlight of the sketch involved Kenan and Cecily debuting their own “New York Post” headlines “Your Amazon Package Is On Its Way” “Stroke of Genius: Bezos Gives Pecker The Shaft.” Watch the hilarious clip below!

We reported earlier how Steve Martin made a surprise, and very welcome appearance on the last episode of SNL. Appearing as the newly FBI-raided Roger Stone, Steve seemed actually excited to be appearing on Tucker Carlson‘s talk show. At one point, Steve yelled that he was “loving the ride, go Nixon!” Of course, he also snuck in a secret message to Donald Trump: “Pardon me.”

And before Donald Trump caved to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to temporarily open the government, he was once again portrayed by Alec Baldwin in a sketch that parodied Deal or No Deal. While playing on the show, Trump was offered and rejected several offers by most of Washington’s biggest politicians. However, he did end up taking one offer: a “hamberder,” courtesy of a pissed off Clemson player.

“Did you guys make your 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴?” #SNL pic.twitter.com/AsXpJptgdY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 10, 2019

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this past season in our gallery above.