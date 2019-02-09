Nick Cannon Disses Kylie Jenner Again While Shading Her Scandalous Romance With Tyga

The ‘yikes’ keep piling on! After Nick Cannon already dissed Kylie Jenner’s alleged ‘plastic surgery’ (which has never been proven), the host not-so-subtly hinted at the real reason he threw shade.

Nick Cannon, 38, is keeping the diss train rolling. While filling in as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show on Feb. 6, he said that he’d rather see his daughter go in Danielle Bregoli’s “direction” (the 15-year-old “cash me outside” girl), than the “Kylie Jenner direction.” Nick explained, “This girl [Danielle] might have a bad mouth, she needs some guidance,” while “at the same age, Kylie Jenner was getting plastic surgery.” He added in the makeup mogul’s world, “social media’s controlling everything.” While Kylie has admitted to only getting lip fillers, which is a non-surgical procedure, Nick then hinted at what he really meant in an Instagram conversation.

Nick reposted the segment (below) to his Instagram on Feb. 8, and one fan had a suggestion: “Nick you should have said you dont want you [sic] 14 year old daughter f***in no grown man.” To that, the Masked Singer host replied, “Pretty much!!! You knew where I was going!!!” Woah — you can see the comment exchange below. Although he didn’t specifically name drop, it seems pretty clear who he’s referring to. Before Travis Scott came along, Kylie famously dated rapper Tyga — but rumors of their romance first began in 2014, when Kylie was just 17 years old!

We know Kylie and her current man, Travis, won’t appreciate this latest diss. They’re still seething over the last shady comments. “Kylie is offended by Nick’s remarks about her body. She feels they are mean, hurtful and just not nice,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife, noting that she’s especially hurt since she “works hard to be a good role model for young women and so Nick’s comments were particularly out of line.” Nick also forget to mention that Kylie invested her own modeling money to create a nearly billion dollar makeup empire, but we digress.

Kylie’s boyfriend was even “more upset,” as our source added, “Travis does not like that Nick talked about the mother of his child, Kylie, like that. Travis is now eager for the next time he sees Nick again to discuss the issue man to man.” Add one more issue to that plate.