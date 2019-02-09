National Pizza Day 2019: Here’s How To Score Some Discounted Slices From Dominos & More Today

How does free pizza for a year sound? Read inside for the best National Pizza Day deals this year!

In case you weren’t aware, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day! Observing this glorious holiday by eating pizza is sort of, well, a must. And what’s even better than pizza? Free pizza of course! Some pizza brands want to make sure their customers enjoy National Pizza Day with free pizza. Yeah, you heard right. Free. Whether you like thin or thick crust, topping or no toppings, there’s a deal for you this holiday. Read on for the best deals to celebrate National Pizza Day!

For Domino’s all you have to do is retweet their tweet today for the chance to win free pizza for a year! That’d certainly be wild. Domino’s tweet reads, “Tomorrow is #NationalPizzaDay! RT for a chance to win FREE PIZZA for a year.” There’s literally no reason not to do this – go on and get retweeting!

At Papa John’s, you can pay $12 for any specialty pizza. If you have kids, or like letting your inner child out, Chuck E. Cheese is having a special promotion for National Pizza Day, too! At the arcade, you can get an extra-large pizza for the price of a large pizza – just say “National Pizza Day” at the register!

Pizza Hut is offering pizza-lovers any large pizza for $10.99. All you have to do is enter the code “THANKYOU” to access the deal! Uno Pizzeria & Grill is offering a deal that when you order a pizza to go, your second one (which must be equivalent or less in price than the first one) will just be $6!

At Hungry Howie’s, if you buy any one-topping large pizza, you’ll get a one-topping medium pizza for just $1. Enter code “MEDIUM1” to get your $1 medium pizza!

Now, excuse us while we find all of the pizza we can get our hands on today. Since it’s only a week after Super Bowl Sunday, our bodies will probably need a food break after all of this American comfort food lately! Regardless, we want to celebrate, so Happy National Pizza Day!